Werewolves, Witches, & Vampires! Look Back at the Best Dancing with the Stars Halloween Costumes

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten danced Jazz to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera in 2018. The duo sparked romance rumors during the 27th season and eventually confirmed their relationship on the show. Ren said in a video package that she was “developing feelings” for Bersten. “And I didn’t see this one coming,” she added. “But it happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.” The couple broke up shortly after the season concluded.