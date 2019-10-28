Werewolves, Witches, & Vampires! Look Back at the Best Dancing with the Stars Halloween Costumes

Wild Animals
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold danced the Paso Doble to “Animals” by Martin Garrix on Dancing with the Stars‘ Halloween night in 2017. Fisher, 25, was crowned Mirrorball champ and went on to host DWTS: Juniors in 2018.
A Deadly Dance
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas danced the Paso to Sterling’s own “Roundtable Rival” in 2017. The violinist was best recognized as a contestant on America’s Got Talent in 2010, while others may have watched her viral YouTube music videos or seen her perform with Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards.
Breathtaking
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced the Contemporary to “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder in an breathtaking performance. The duo was accompanied by Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Victoria Arlen, Vanessa Lachey, Emma Slater and Drew Scott.
A Classy Bunch!
Judges Carrie Ann Inabe, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli are always on their game. We can’t wait to see what they wear for tonight’s Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars!
Dark and Twisty
Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess danced the Tango to “Mr. Sandman” by SYML in 2018. The radio personality was crowned champion of season 27.
Sweet Moves
Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten danced Jazz to “Candyman” by Christina Aguilera in 2018. The duo sparked romance rumors during the 27th season and eventually confirmed their relationship on the show. Ren said in a video package that she was “developing feelings” for Bersten. “And I didn’t see this one coming,” she added. “But it happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.” The couple broke up shortly after the season concluded.
Heating Up
Jenna Johnson and Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile danced the Argentine Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” by Jose Feliciano in 2018. The reality star, who first competed on The Bachelorette before heading to BiP, admitted he was nervous to participate. “I was eliminated day one on The Bachelorette,” Amabile told Johnson during their first meeting. “I will not let the same thing happen here.”