You Can Get a Smart TV for Under $100 Right Now — Plus More Black Friday TV Deals

Early sales have been rolling out over the past week, but the best Black Friday TV deals of 2019 are starting to reveal themselves now that the day is officially — and finally — here.

Whether you’ve been anxiously awaiting Walmart TV deals or researching what smart TV Black Friday deals should be coming down the pipeline, your speculating is over — we’ve done the legwork for you to track down the sales most worthy of your time and money.

Some major markdowns on brands like Samsung, Sceptre, Sony, and Toshiba would make easy additions to a kids room, while massive discounts on smart TVs at both Walmart and Amazon could serve as the ultimate entertainment upgrades in your family living room. Even Amazon’s number-one best seller in the Televisions category is marked down: You can score the Insignia 32-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition for over 40 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just under $100. Yes, a smart TV for under $100.

Scroll through our top picks of Black Friday TV deals 2019 below — and if you’re revamping all your personal tech today, you won’t want to miss these Xbox, Nintendo, and PS4 video game deals either.

Walmart TV Deals (including on smart TVs)

Sceptre 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED TV: $85 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com

RCA 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED TV: $89.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) UHD HDR Dolby Vision Android Smart LED TV: $1,098 (orig. $2,198); walmart.com

VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart TV (2019 Model): $398 (orig. $498); walmart.com

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class 4K UHD (2160p) LED Smart TV with HDR: $328 (orig. $378); walmart.com

RCA 70″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Smart LED TV: $599.99 (orig. $1,299.99); walmart.com

Smart TV Deals on Amazon