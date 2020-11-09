Bert Belasco, BET's Let's Stay Together Star, Dies at 38: 'A Talented, Kind Young Man'

Bert Belasco, an actor best known for his role on the BET series Let's Stay Together, has died. He was 38.

The actor's father, Bert Belasco Sr., told TMZ that his son was found dead on Sunday in a hotel room in Virginia, where he was quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic in preparation for a new project.

According to TMZ, Belasco was found after his girlfriend was unable to reach him and asked hotel staff to check on him.

Belasco Sr. told the outlet he believes that his son suffered a fatal aneurysm. The family is awaiting autopsy results.

A rep for Belasco did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Bert Belasco | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Friends, costars and fans of the late actor expressed their grief and shared their condolences on social media following the news of his death.

"I am gutted by this news. Bert was my friend," Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted. "We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come."

"No day is promised," she added. "NO DAY."

Jackée Harry similarly shared a message on social media, where she wrote fondly about her Let's Stay Together costar.

"Heartbroken at the passing of Bert — a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether," she tweeted.

"Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised," she added.

Though he was best known for his portrayal of Charles Whitmore on the BET series, Belasco also appeared on Pitch, as well as The Soul Man, NCIS: New Orleans and I'm Dying Up Here.