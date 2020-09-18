Motivational Speaker Bershan Shaw Could Make History as First Black RHONY Star

Motivational speaker Bershan Shaw could make history as the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

A source close to production tells PEOPLE that Shaw has "filmed with some of the cast, but nothing is official yet."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shaw describes herself as a speaker and TV personality on her website. She is also a cancer survivor.

"I am a stage 4 breast cancer thriver and this journey has prepared me to live my best life. I help transform the lives of leaders and business owners to get what they want from their business," she states on her site.

Image zoom Bershan Shaw Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Shaw potentially receiving an apple comes after actress Garcelle Beauvais was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, becoming the first Black Housewife in a predominantly white cast. (The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Atlanta historically feature all-Black casts, with the exception of original RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who left for her own spinoff in 2012.)

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais (first from left) and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

News of Shaw joining RHONY also comes after the franchise lost Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. Mortimer, 45, left RHONY mid-season to move to Chicago and get engaged to fiancé Scott Kluth. After five season on the show, Medley, 55, announced her plans to leave RHONY in August.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

Andy Cohen, an executive producer on the series, has since said he hopes Medley returns one day.

RHOA also just lost another original Housewife: NeNe Leakes announced her departure Thursday after an "emotional negotiation" with the network.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Sophy Holland/Bravo

Housewife Leah McSweeney, who joined the cast for season 12, recently opened up about wanting RHONY to be more diverse.

"I hope that there's just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction," McSweeney, 38, told Page Six in August.