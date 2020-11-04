Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, Elizabeth Warren Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel is giving politicians a chance to roast themselves in the newest edition of his "Mean Tweets" segment

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren — all former presidential candidates — take turns reading mean tweets about themselves.

“Bernie Sanders seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour,” the Vermont senator reads in the clip.

And while some mean tweets were completely original, others referenced classic literature in order to deliver an epic burn.

"If Templeton the rat from Charlotte’s Web had a successful rat cousin he hated for being an unctuous slime ball it would be Ted Cruz,” the Republican from Texas says.

Image zoom Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Elizabeth Warren is what happens when Jan Brady grows up,” Warren, a Massachusetts senator, reads before holding her hands up and feigning shock at the comment.

And "Mean Tweets" wasn't the only popular segment Kimmel brought back this week. During Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel took a break from election programming to do a modified version of his annual "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" challenge.

Kimmel skipped the challenge this year, but some parents still decided to trick their unsuspecting kids.

"This year we decided not to do it because kids have suffered enough," the host said of the prank. The video compilation he then showed featured 13 clips of parents telling their children that they "accidentally" ate all of their Halloween candy — and the results were hilarious as usual.

Most of the children were pretty upset about the loss of their candy, but some reactions were over-the-top. In one of the clips, a little girl slams her pink candy bucket on the table before putting it on her head and crying.

In another clip, a little boy blames Kimmel for the madness. "I want Joe Biden to kick him in the face," he says through tears.

Of course, there were other children who had much more mellow and understanding responses. Holding back tears, one toddler told her parents, "it's okay...hug" before hugging it out.