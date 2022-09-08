Bernard Shaw, CNN's First Chief Anchor, Dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, who served as lead anchor at CNN for 20 years and became a household name after his coverage of the Gulf War in 1991, has died. He was 82.

The longtime journalist's family confirmed to the network that Shaw died after complications from non-COVID-related pneumonia.

"CNN's beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980," Chris Licht, CNN Chairman and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

Erik S. Lesser/Liaison

Licht continued, "He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991. Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children."

A formative presence since CNN's inception, Shaw covered major news stories spanning two decades, including the Tiananmen Square student revolt in 1989 and the 2000 presidential election.

In 2001, Shaw retired at the age of 60, saying at the time he wanted to spend more time with his family and to write books.

In an on-air sendoff, Shaw choked up as co-anchor Judy Woodruff hailed him for the "tremendous contribution" he made, and Shaw was emotional when CNN founder Ted Turner stopped by to wish him well.

"I've teetered on the shoulders of giants, trying to measure up," Shaw said, adding he hoped to be back on CNN "from time to time."

American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

On Twitter Thursday, colleagues and admirers paid their respects to the veteran newsman.

"We have lost a CNN original. A trailblazer and legend, a man of profound talent and endless grace. Soft spoken yet booming voice. A role model and example and mentor to so so many. #RIP," CNN's John King wrote.

CNN anchor Don Lemon wrote in part, "Thank you Bernie for paving the way! For the late-night pep talks & words of encouragement. Your brilliance, courage & humility made the world a better place. REST IN PEACE."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Funeral services for Shaw will be closed to family and invited guests only, CNN said per Shaw's family. A public memorial service will be planned at a later time, his family said.

"In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time," the family said in their statement provided by former CNN CEO Tom Johnson.