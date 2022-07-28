"Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question," his agent said in a statement to PEOPLE

Bernard Cribbins, Doctor Who Star and Wombles Narrator, Dead at 93: 'A Legend Has Left the World'

Bernard Cribbins, an actor who starred in Doctor Who and lent his voice as a narrator to the 1970s British children's show The Wombles, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 93.

Cribbins' agent confirmed he died on Wednesday in a statement. A cause of death was not immediately released.

"He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat," Cribbins' agent said. "Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question."

"He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him," they added.

Cribbins was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gill, who died last year.

Cribbins' career spanned several decades, and the actor earned numerous awards through his lifetime, including the Special Award at the British Academy Children's Awards, Variety reported.

He was also appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during Queen Elizabeth's 2011 Birthday Honors list, for services to drama, per the outlet.

On social media, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies paid tribute to the late actor, writing in part in an Instagram post, "I love this man. I love him. ... I'm so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."

The official Doctor Who Twitter account also posted a statement online shortly after news of Cribbins' death was made public.