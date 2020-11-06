"You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two," Benoît Beauséjour-Savard wrote on Instagram

Clare Crawley's Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacts to Her Engagement: 'Happy for You'

Benoît Beauséjour-Savard has nothing but love for his ex-fiancée, Clare Crawley.

After the 39-year-old got engaged to Dale Moss at the end of Thursday night's episode of The Bachelorette, Beauséjour-Savard, 33, reacted to the news and shared a positive message with his former lover.

First commenting below Crawley's Instagram post about her engagement, the Bachelor nation star wrote, "You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼." Then, sharing Crawley's engagement post to his Instagram Story, Beauséjour-Savard wrote, "Congratulation [sic] @ClareCrawley and @DaleMoss13 !!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," alongside the same message he left in her comments section Crawley's post.

Beauséjour-Savard and Crawley originally met back in 2018 while both appearing on The Bachelor Winter Games. Crawley eventually accepted Beauséjour-Savard’s proposal during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special in February 2018, but by April, their engagement was off.

On the latest episode of the ABC reality dating series, Crawley broke up with her remaining 16 suitors as she decided she only wanted to pursue a relationship with early favorite Moss, 32.

Crawley then spent the night enjoying her first one-on-one date with Moss. With the rest of the guys out of the picture, host Chris Harrison told the California native that the next step would be an engagement.

So a Neil Lane ring was rushed to La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, where Moss popped the question.

Crawley gave Moss the final rose and the couple proceeded to celebrate their engagement. "It's wild that we're here right now, but when you know, you know," Moss said. "This is how it was supposed to happen at the beginning. We saw this coming a long time ago."

Crawley added, "We so saw this coming. I felt it. I knew it."

Earlier this year, around the time that Crawley was announced as the lead for the current season of The Bachelorette, Beauséjour-Savard posted a sweet message to commend his ex-fiancée.

"Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette," he captioned a selfie of the pair. "She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best ?? #thebestbacheloretteever."

Speaking to E! News in March, Beauséjour-Savard also touched upon how he and Crawley are still amicable even after their split.

"She has always been so nice to me, even after the breakup. We talked on a regular basis and still care a lot about each other. I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process," he told the outlet. "She will be the best person to call out her men if they aren’t there for her."

"I just don’t want her to get hurt," he added. "I’m sure she will find her soulmate. She will be the best Bachelorette, I can tell you this."

Alongside Beauséjour-Savard's Thursday message of congratulations, numerous other Bachelor nation stars reacted to Crawley and Moss' engagement.

"Be nice to @Clare_Crawley, she gave us a love story. And ultimately that’s what I watch the show for," wrote former Bachelor Ben Higgins. "Also, she was never fake. She was quick and decisive but never fake. #theBachelorette"