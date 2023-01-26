Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'

Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one.

While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto.

"The secret is, we just dig each other," Bratt told the Kotb, 58, and Bush Hager, 41.

"We have a tremendous respect for one another, our kids are the center of our universe," he continued. "She makes me laugh. She's funny, she's very caring. She reminds me every day how lucky I am."

Kotb sighed in response: "Oh my god," prompting Bush Hager to ask, "Are you crying?"

"Kinda!" Kotb replied with a chuckle.

Bratt complimented his wife one last time before the segment ended, adding with a grin: "And by the way, have you seen my wife? She's a beauty!"

The Miss Congeniality actor stopped by Today to promote Poker Face, the new series from Knives Out writer director Rian Johnson.

The "10-episode mystery-of-the-week series" follows Natasha Lyonne's character Charlie, "who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying," according to an official description from Peacock.

Through the course of the season, she's running from people who are trying to catch her. Each episode, she "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda" and meets new characters played by Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny and Ellen Barkin, among others, and encounters "strange crimes she can't help but solve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Poker Face is streaming now on Peacock.