Benedict Cumberbatch Wears T-Shirt Supporting Women's Rights and Roe v. Wade During SNL Hosting Gig

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star also poked fun at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live — plus, an Elizabeth Olsen cameo!

Benedict Cumberbatch is showing his support for abortion rights.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor, 45, stopped by Studio 8H over the weekend to host Saturday Night Live for a second time, after he first took on the duty in November 2016.

To close out his hosting gig, Cumberbatch appeared onstage with musical guest Arcade Fire and various SNL cast members. There, he and stars including Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong all wore white T-shirts with 1973 written in blue and red lettering.

The number signifies the year that the Roe v. Wade decision was decided upon on Jan. 22, 1973, and the T-shirts were worn in support of women's rights following the recent leaked Supreme Court decision draft that threatens to overturn the landmark case.

Cumberbatch also appeared in the episode's cold open sketch to start the show, which mocked Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft decision.

Set in 1200s England, the sketch saw Cumberbatch and other male lawmakers decide upon laws that they knew would later influence politics many years later.

In his opening monologue, Cumberbatch joked about another recent event — Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Speaking about his role in the Netflix film, The Power of the Dog, which earned him his second Oscar nomination, the actor said, "I didn't win the Oscar, I was beat by Will Smith."

After the in-studio audience laughed at the joke, Cumberbatch poked fun at his choice of words and commented, "No, not physically."

The Marvel star later appeared in an array of hilarious sketches throughout the evening, including one about a mom opening Mother's Day gifts and another about a Blue Bunny ice cream focus group.

During the SNL episode, Arcade Fire served as the evening's musical guest. The indie-rockers appeared fresh off the release of their new album We, the group's first in nearly five years.