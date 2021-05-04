"It would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do," said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange Was Cut from WandaVision Finale: 'It Would Have Taken Away'

WandaVision almost had another Avenger pop up in the finale episode.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed to Rolling Stone (as part of the magazine's upcoming comprehensive oral history of the hit Disney+ series) that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange character was originally meant to appear in the final WandaVision episode to bridge the show and future films.

Feige explained, however, that the team didn't want Dr. Stephen Strange's cameo to detract from Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and her own story.

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange,' but it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do," he said. "We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.' "

Wandavision Dr Strange Elisabeth Olsen in Wandavision (left); Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange | Credit: Marvel

According to Rolling Stone, removing Strange from WandaVision meant they had to do minor rewrites for the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters March 25, 2022. Olsen will reprise her role in that movie.

Olsen told Glamour U.K. in April about her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining, "I'm someone who wears my heart on my sleeve, but I desperately understand Wanda just wanting to keep things together and this obsessive control thing. It was a lot of exploration. I am a very emotional person, so it felt fine, but the best part was finding the humor in the absurdity and darkness."

She added of the Doctor Strange sequel: "It's a bonkers movie. They're definitely going for that horror show vibe."