Australian Actor Ben Unwin, Star of Long-Running Soap Home and Away, Dies at 41

Image zoom Ben Unwin Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Home and Away actor Ben Unwin has died. He was 41.

The Australian actor was found by New South Wales Police on August 14, according to The Syndey Morning Herald.

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare. The body of a 41-year-old man was located,” the statement said. “The death has not been treated as suspicious.”

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Unwin starred on the popular Australian soap from 1996 to 2000 as the bad boy Jesse McGregor. He later appeared on the show again, from 2002 to 2005.

The 41-year-old then decided to leave acting behind to study law and became a solicitor.

News of the star’s death broke Monday local time, causing shock waves amongst fans and the Australian acting community.

The series’ official Instagram page shared the sad news of Unwin’s untimely death Monday.

“The cast and crew of Home and Away are saddened to hear the passing of Ben Unwin,” the caption said, along with a headshot of Unwin. “Ben played the character Jesse McGregor and joined the cast in 1996 – 2000, returning to Summer Bay in 2002 – 2005. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben.”

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Unwin’s on-screen love interest, Ada Nicodemou, who played Leah Patterson, told CNN that her “heart goes out to his family.”

Costar Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Nash on the long-running series, said in an Instagram tribute to the late actor that he will “forever hold a special place” in her heart.

RELATED VIDEO: Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach’s Son Dies of Accidental Drug Overdose

“My first tv week cover was with you. We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work,” she wrote in the caption for a photo of the duo on the cover of an old TV Week. “I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together. You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion ❤️”

“I’m saddened to hear of Ben’s passing,” said costar Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, in a statement to CNN. “Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.