Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend the Emmys Together — Despite Splitting in 2017

In the two years since announcing they were splitting up, Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, have continued to spend time together.

Their latest outing? An Emmys date night.

The actor and comedian, 53, walked the red carpet on Sunday with Taylor, 48. The two looked very happy together as they posed for photographs.

Stiller is nominated for best director for his miniseries Escape at Dannemora, which has also received four other Emmy nominations for best limited series, best lead actress, best lead actor and best supporting actor for Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano, respectively.

Though they said they were separating in 2017, Stiller and Taylor have been spotted together repeatedly, including with their children.

The two were photographed together in April while with their kids at the Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway in New York City.

The family posed backstage for a smiling shot with the show’s star Andy Karl, who played the role originated by Richard Gere in the 1990 film, and Karl’s wife and costar, Orfeh, in the role of Laura San Giacomo’s character Kit De Luca.

“It was a sweet family night out,” an onlooker told PEOPLE then. “The kids were glowing because they all love the theater, and Ben and Christine looked happy together, smiling and laughing and holding hands, especially during intermission. They seemed to really love the show and being around one another.”

The two, who wed in May 2000, announced their separation in May 2017.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” they said in a joint statement.

A source told PEOPLE upon news of their split that Stiller’s hectic work schedule was a contributing factor.

“It gets hard — he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she’s been very focused on being a mom,” the insider said.

“They are a very loving family,” added the source, who didn’t expect a messy uncoupling from the pair. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”

Stiller and Taylor, who costarred in Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, and Zoolander 2, married in Kauai, Hawaii.

They share two children: daughter Ella Olivia, 17, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 14.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.