Ben Simmons Likes Kendall Jenner's Instagram Photo 1 Month After Going on a 'Break'

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons‘ may have taken a step back from their relationship, but that hasn’t stopped the NBA baller from complimenting the reality star on Instagram.

On Thursday, Jenner, 23, shared a photo of herself in front of the Proactiv Paint Positivity mural in Brooklyn, wearing an oversized neon green button-up shirt paired with blue shorts that showed off her supermodel figure.

The post has gotten over a million likes, with Simmons, 22, being one of them.

“Acne isn’t just about what happens on the surface of your face,” Jenner captioned the shot. “During #AcneAwarenessMonth, @Proactiv is working to bring awareness to the emotional impact that acne can have of teens and young adults.”

“If you are near Brooklyn, you can join Proactiv today at 12th and Berry St. to help #PaintPositivity,” she added.

The seemingly sweet gesture from Simmons comes just a month after Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player decided to take some time apart.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE on May 22, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Representatives for Jenner and Simmons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Page Six had reported that the young couple had split a week prior.

The shocking news comes after Jenner opened up about her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to tie the knot.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said to Vogue of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she added.

The supermodel also revealed why she chose to keep her relationship with Simmons private.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the supermodel said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue.

At the time of the interview, Jenner appeared to be very much committed to Simmons. She FaceTimed the basketball star before sitting down with Vogue and even streamed his game while sitting in the hair and makeup chair, according to the publication.

Jenner confirmed she has been dating Simmons during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied with a huge smile on her face: “For a bit now.”

That same month, Simmons and Jenner stepped out for an early Valentine’s Day date in New York City.

Jenner kicked off the night by watching Simmons play ball from TAO Group’s Suite Sixteen — a members-only suite at Madison Square Garden.

They later kept the night going together at Marquee New York, where they packed on the PDA and danced the night away to a DJ set by Chantel Jeffries.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair sat at a table with his teammates: “They were dancing a lot and holding hands.”

Since their break, Jenner has posted a plethora of sexy photos on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a slideshow of steamy mirror selfies that show her posing naked in a bathtub.

In the first shot, the model can be seen posing from the side, slightly covering her mouth with her shoulder.

For the second photo, Jenner faces forward pouting.

“Classic alien hand,” Jenner captioned the post, making fun of the way she’s holding her iPhone.