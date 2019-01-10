Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Flirt Up a Storm After Model Shares a Sexy Instagram Bikini Video

Ben Simmons likes what he sees!

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner shared a BTS look at a sexy swimsuit photo shoot for her collection Kendall + Kylie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Come here…” Simmons, 22, wrote in the comment section, to which Jenner, 23, replied with a racing car emoji — seemingly implying she’s on the way.

In the first clip, Jenner showed off her famous physique in an olive green bikini. In the second video, Jenner can be seen in an animal print number.

“I do my own stunts,” Jenner captioned the Instagram in reference to her many poses.

This isn’t the first time Simmons has shown his fondness of the model on Instagram. On Dec. 26, Jenner posted a glamorous black-and-white photo of herself. Simmons left two drooling face emojis on the photo.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

However, Instagram isn’t the only place Simmons and Jenner have made their affection for each other known.

On Nov. 30, Jenner was spotted sitting courtside as Simmons’ team the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia.

Jenner was photographed seated next to the NBA player’s mother Julie Simmons. Seeming to get along with the proud mom, Jenner was pictured laughing and smiling.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Watches as Ben Simmons Flips Off Tristan Thompson in Tense Basketball Game

Just one week earlier, Jenner attended another one of Simmons’ games, where she proceeded to jokingly boo sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whose team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on to eventually win the game.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Getty (2)

While her outing with Simmons’ mom hints that Jenner and Simmons may be getting serious, the pair has yet to define their relationship publically.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” a source tells PEOPLE about Jenner, who was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source says of the model.

“They’re still not exclusive though,” the source confirms.