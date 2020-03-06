Ben Platt Teases Season 2 of The Politician — Including 'Grand Dame' Bette Midler's Return

A premiere date for season 2 of The Politician has yet to be announced, but take Ben Platt‘s word for it: It’s going to be good.

During a Friday appearance on PEOPLE Now, the Dear Evan Hansen star confirmed they wrapped production on the upcoming season last week.

“Spoiler if you haven’t finished the first season, but like, you’ve had plenty of time — the last episode kind of sets up this state senate race between myself and Judith Light‘s character, DeDe Standish,” said Platt, 26. “And Bette Midler plays Hadassah Gold, who is her campaign manager. So this season centers around Judith and I going head-to-head and trying to win the state senate seat.”

In the campy drama, Ryan Murphy‘s first project for Netflix, Platt plays Payton, a power-hungry teen trying to become student body president of his Santa Barbara high school. The role earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

The eight-episode first season also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton and Jessica Lange.

The sophomore season, which Platt said also boasts a “stacked cast,” will feature some special moments between Light, 71, and Midler, 74.

“There’s a ton of Judith and Bette kind of Abbott and Costello comedy happening that’s really fantastic,” he said. “It speaks a lot to Ryan Murphy and to how much people respect him and want to work with him and be part of his universe. They came in just guns blazing, really ready to make a meal out of it.”

“I think when you’re working with people like Judith Light and Bette Midler, you might expect that they’re sort of one toe in and one toe out, because they do a million things — they’re grand dames, legends!” he continued. “But they just jumped all the way in and what they do is fantastic. I’m excited for people to see it.”

Season 1 of The Politician is streaming on Netflix.