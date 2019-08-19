Ben Platt Strives for Political Dominance in the Trailer for Netflix's The Politician 

Ben Platt is throwing his hat in the political ring in Ryan Murphy‘s next Netflix installment.

In the trailer for the upcoming Netflix comedy series, The Politician, Platt, 25, plays Payton Hobart, a wealthy Santa Barbarian who finds out just how messy politics can be when he runs for student body president.

“I am proud to introduce my running mate today, Infinity Jackson,” Platt’s Payton says in the trailer of Zoey Deutch’s character, a cancer patient.

However, Payton’s decision quickly backfires, when it comes out that Infinity had made a gay slur on video, which puts Payton’s campaign in jeopardy.

“See gentlemen, I’m going to be president of the United States,” Payton says as he goes forward with his aspiring political accomplishments, and even gets a pep talk from Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays his mom, Georgina Hobart.

Payton finds himself with some tough competition, in the form of Lucy Boynton’s Astrid, who is running against him for student body president and isn’t afraid to expose a secret of his.

“Payton’s a flaming homosexual,” Astrid says in the trailer, which includes a scene of Payton locking lips with another man.

“Astrid is a raining bigot,” Payton retorts of his enemy.

Jessica Lange, who plays mother-figure Rose, delivers several hilarious moments of her own, including her confusion over why Infinity’s gay slur was offensive.

As the political battle heats up, talks are underway to take Payton out of the race — permanently. Cut to the next scene, and Payton is distraught, with blood on his shirt.

“I will win at all costs,” he says.

Bette Midler and Judith Light will also appear in the series in guest-roles, while Dylan McDermot and January Jones have been cast in unspecified roles.

In February of last year, Murphy, 53, signed a deal with Netflix for a compensation of $300 million, for a period of five years. The writer-producer is best known for his success with Glee, American Horror Story, Pose, and American Crime Story.

Murphy is joined by Pratt, Brad Fulchak and Ian Brennan as the executive producers of the series.

The Politician premieres Sept. 27 on Netflix.