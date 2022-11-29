Ben McKenzie Wants 'The O.C.' Cast to Be on 'The White Lotus' – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!

Ben McKenzie is ready to pack his bags and head to the White Lotus: "Let's do this"

By
Published on November 29, 2022 02:34 PM
The O.C.

Ben McKenzie has given his seal of approval to the suggestion that the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus.

On Monday, the actor joined the recent meme where TV fans have been posting photos of beloved small-screen characters they want to "send" to the high-end fictional resort from the HBO series. McKenzie, 44, tweeted an old cast shot of his early 2000s teen drama with the caption: "Let's do this."

McKenzie's former O.C. costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke were quick to show their support, sharing his tweet on their Instagram Story shortly after.

Bilson, 41, then doubled down on Tuesday, uploading a photo of herself holding a mug with the names of The O.C. characters, writing, "Morning! #welcometothewhitelotusbitches?" in a callback to the famous "Welcome to the O.C., bitch" line spoken to McKenzie's character in the pilot of the FOX series.

Back in 2021, Bilson and Clarke admitted about a possibility of reuniting with the cast of The O.C.

"I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion ... all of us getting together," Bilson told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think we have spoken to some already, everyone's on board for that."

"But a reboot would be awesome," she added. "I think that's in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's still a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out! That'd be fun."

Chiming in with her own thoughts, Clarke, 53, added: "Never say never!"

Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke
Getty (3)

The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 with McKenzie starring as troubled teen Ryan Atwood who moved to an affluent community in California's Orange County. Bilson played Summer Roberts, while Clarke portrayed Julie Cooper, the mother of Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper.

In August, Barton, Clarke and Tate Donovan — who played Marissa's father on The O.C. — had a reunion at the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

"SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" Clarke wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dinehighcotton #theoc."

Donovan replied, "So great to see you all y'all 😍," while Barton, 36, added, "Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you."

Related Articles
Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke, Mischa Barton - The OC Reunion
'The O.C.' Reunion! Mischa Barton Poses for 'Mom and Dad' Selfie with Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan
Melinda Clarke; Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Are 'Totally Down' for 'The O.C' . Reboot: 'Never Say Never'
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke
Rachel Bilson Reunites with 'The O.C.' Costar Melinda Clarke
Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke
'The O.C.' 's Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Launch Rewatch Podcast Nearly 18 Years After Show's Premiere
Benjamin McKenzie and Mischa Barton
'The O.C.' Creator Shares Which Actors Were Almost Cast Instead of Ben McKenzie and Mischa Barton
The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, Italy credit: Peter Vitale
'The White Lotus' Season 2: All the Stunning Real Places Where the Show Was Filmed in Sicily
F:PHOTOReady RoomActionsInsert Request36260#photofestOC_amischa__36.jpg
Mischa Barton Says 'Bullying' on 'The O.C.' Set Led to Her Exit: 'I Just Felt Very Unprotected'
Laura Dern Ellen Show
Laura Dern Got to Eviscerate One of 'The White Lotus' Stars in Sneaky Premiere Cameo
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, HBO - The White Lotus, Season 2
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Trailer Teases 'a Series of Very Bad Decisions' for Tanya and New Guests
Theo James
Theo James Says First Version of 'White Lotus' Nude Scene Was 'Way Too Much'
rachel bilson adam brody welcom to the oc bitches
Rachel Bilson Talks 'Emotional' Reunion with 'The O.C.' Costar Adam Brody: He's 'Super Dear to Me'
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
'The White Lotus' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date for This Fall on HBO 
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Bridgerton
'Bridgerton' Season 2 Premieres in London, Plus the iHeartRadio Music Awards and More