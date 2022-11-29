Ben McKenzie Wants 'The O.C.' Cast to Be on 'The White Lotus' – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!

Ben McKenzie has given his seal of approval to the suggestion that the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus.

On Monday, the actor joined the recent meme where TV fans have been posting photos of beloved small-screen characters they want to "send" to the high-end fictional resort from the HBO series. McKenzie, 44, tweeted an old cast shot of his early 2000s teen drama with the caption: "Let's do this."

McKenzie's former O.C. costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke were quick to show their support, sharing his tweet on their Instagram Story shortly after.

Bilson, 41, then doubled down on Tuesday, uploading a photo of herself holding a mug with the names of The O.C. characters, writing, "Morning! #welcometothewhitelotusbitches?" in a callback to the famous "Welcome to the O.C., bitch" line spoken to McKenzie's character in the pilot of the FOX series.

Back in 2021, Bilson and Clarke admitted about a possibility of reuniting with the cast of The O.C.

"I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion ... all of us getting together," Bilson told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I think we have spoken to some already, everyone's on board for that."

"But a reboot would be awesome," she added. "I think that's in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's still a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out! That'd be fun."

Chiming in with her own thoughts, Clarke, 53, added: "Never say never!"

Getty (3)

The O.C. for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 with McKenzie starring as troubled teen Ryan Atwood who moved to an affluent community in California's Orange County. Bilson played Summer Roberts, while Clarke portrayed Julie Cooper, the mother of Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper.

In August, Barton, Clarke and Tate Donovan — who played Marissa's father on The O.C. — had a reunion at the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

"SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" Clarke wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. "Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dinehighcotton #theoc."

Donovan replied, "So great to see you all y'all 😍," while Barton, 36, added, "Aww family photo 🤍🤍🤍 so good to catch up with you."