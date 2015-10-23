PEOPLE confirmed in September the costars are expecting a baby together

Expectant Parents Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin Are All Smiles on Gotham Set

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have serious chemistry on screen and off.

A month after PEOPLE confirmed the two are expecting a baby together, McKenzie, 37, and Baccarin, 36, were spotted filming Gotham together in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.

The two smiled happily as they chatted between takes while Baccarin sipped coffee.

A source told PEOPLE in September the parents-to-be “are very happy about this news” and “everyone is excited” – especially McKenzie’s sister Camille Schenkkan, who tweeted a sweet congratulations message to her brother.

Though they kept their relationship under wraps, the Gotham costars were spotted getting cozy at Emmy Awards parties last month.

The former Homeland actress is already mom to son Julius, 2, with her estranged husband, director/writer Austin Chick.

On Sept. 24, a judge ruled Julius will live primarily with his mother in New York while she shoots the Fox drama.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Baccarin revealed she plans to marry McKenzie once her divorce from Chick is finalized.

On Friday, McKenzie tweeted an exclusive sneak peek from next week’s episode of the show.

Gotham