Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera 'Passions', Dead at 75: Report

Ben Masters' final role was Julian Crane on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008

By
Published on January 11, 2023 05:51 PM
Ben Masters attends the "30th Annual Emmy Awards" press room May 16, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty

Ben Masters, who starred as Julian Crane on Passions, has died. He was 75.

Masters appeared on the NBC soap opera from 1999 to 2008, where he portrayed the son of multi-billionaire business tycoon Alistair Crane and the heir apparent to the Crane empire.

Masters died Wednesday at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The actor had dementia for several years and died due to complications from COVID, per the outlets.

PASSIONS, Ben Masters, Josh Ryan Evans
Everett Collection

Following the news, Masters' former Passions costar Eric Martsolf paid tribute to the star on social media.

"I snapped this on the last tape day at Passions," he wrote on Twitter alongside of photo Masters sporting a tux. "He was all smiles, and I'll remember him as such. Thank you for your kindness, and rest in peace, Ben."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "RIP Ben. This charming guy was nothing but purely kind to me when I joined my first soap as a youngster. Rest in Passion, you lovely man."

In addition to his role on Passions, Masters appeared on shows including Another World, Murder, She Wrote, Touched by an Angel, Sisters, Diagnosis Murder, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues.

Masters also starred opposite Pierce Brosnan in the TV mini series Noble House and Ned Beatty and Tess Harper in Celebrity.

On the big screen, he appeared in films including Mandingo, All That Jazz, Dream Lover, Key Exchange and Making Mr. Right.

Early in his career, he also took on roles in on and off-Broadway productions of Captain Brassbound's Conversion, The Cherry Orchard and Boys in the Band.

Masters is survived by his sister Cheryl Lerner and nieces Hannah and Clea Lerner. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral, THR reported.

