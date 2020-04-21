Bachelor Ben Higgins Shows Off 'Quarantine Stache' During Date Night with Fiancée Jessica Clarke

They may not be able to leave the house, but Ben Higgins and his fiancée Jessica Clarke are still making the most of their time together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the former Bachelor posted a sweet selfie of him and Clarke enjoying an “at home date night,” adding the hashtags “hope still wins” and “quarantine stache” in reference to his grown-out facial hair.

Higgins, 31, and Clarke, 24, started dating in 2018 after he slid into her DMs on Instagram. Last month, the reality star popped the question near a pond behind Clarke’s family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was originally planning to propose in New York City’s Central Park, but had to adjust his plan due to the pandemic.

“We ended up in Franklin and I just thought, ‘Why not?’ I would have been so stressed out if this landed three more months with this ring in my pocket!” Higgins, who headlined season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, recently told PEOPLE.

Ultimately, “it worked out for the best” he added. “Her whole family was there and it was so special and quiet.”

Needless to say, it was an emotional moment.

“I started crying before we even got to the place where I was going to propose,” he recalled. “I was so nervous and it was really emotional. So then she started crying, not knowing why I was crying! But then I told her why I loved her and asked her to marry me. She was so shocked!”

And while getting engaged during a time of uncertainty wasn’t his grand plan, Higgins said he’s grateful to have something to celebrate.

“There is so much weird heaviness and pain right now, this feels like an uplifting thing,” he said. “As painful as this has all been, you can’t let it stop life. So for us to have something to be able to celebrate, it was the right thing at the right time.”