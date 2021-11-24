See Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Clarke's Caribbean Honeymoon Photos: 'Most Romantic Week'

Higgins and Clarke, who tied the knot on Nov. 13, spent their honeymoon in St. Barts

Ben Higgins is loving married life.

The former Bachelor shared a photo from his Caribbean honeymoon in St. Barts with wife Jessica Clarke Higgins, 25, on Instagram Tuesday as the "first of many wedding and honeymoon photos."

In the photo, Higgins, 32, was wearing a snorkel. "First, one of our biggest pieces of marriage advice was to keep the relationship interesting always (Example: the snorkel)," he joked in the caption. "Second, it was so special. Third we just got back today from @lebarthelemy after some incredible dinners in at @amis_stbarth!"

"Plus to my surprise the sea turtles were all over the bay so after some incredible quality time with @jessclarke_ I went and snorkeled everyday to swim with my new friends!" he continued.

Clarke also posted some photos on Instagram. Hers included two snaps of Higgins, and a few photos of food. "That's a wrap on the most romantic week," she wrote. "We stayed at @lebarthelemy and decided our best bite of food was the truffle pizza they had at @amis_stbarth. I personally loved the mornings and breakfast by the ocean. I also snuck in a photo of my favorite dessert."

The first photo showed Higgins flashing his new ring. "Finally peep that wedding ring," Clarke said.

Higgins and Clarke — who met through social media — wed on Nov. 13 near Nashville, Tennessee, and shared the joy of the day with PEOPLE. "The first look took my breath away," Higgins said. "Here I had my best friend standing in front of me glowing with beauty. I am so lucky to commit my life to hers."