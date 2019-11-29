Ben Higgins Sits Down with Former Reality Stars to 'Hear Their Whole Story' in Back to Reality

Ben Higgins wants to get to know the person behind the viral reality TV moment.

The former Bachelor star is teaming up with Glamour to host its new original Facebook show, Back to Reality, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Back to Reality follows up with former reality stars and contestants after they’ve returned to the real world to find out just how much their lives have changed.

“We get to hear their whole story,” Higgins, 30, tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to know who these people are far more than what label we place on them based on a show.”

In the first episode, out now, Higgins sits down with Big Brother season 20 star Tyler Crispen. Upcoming episodes include Diamond Strawberry (Love and Hip Hop NYC), Kara K and Alec Merlino (Survivor), and Matt Sarafa (Project Runway Jr).

Along with hearing about each person’s individual experience with fame, Higgins digs even deeper to reveal their motivation for going on television in the first place.

“One of the common things that I could relate to with these people is that what brought them to the show was just normal, real, everyday human struggles,” he says. “Or human dreams and pursuits that they hoped this show would pursue.”

From love connections to pursuing a dream or competing for money, Higgins promises that each guest has a unique and emotional story to tell.

“It got very real and I think that was my favorite part,” he says. “There was not one guest that left that I didn’t feel like I knew them a little bit better.”

New episodes of Back to Reality drop twice a week on Glamour‘s Facebook page. Learn more about the show here.