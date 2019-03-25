Ben Higgins’ Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Calls Him Her ‘Greatest Surprise’ in Birthday Tribute

Ben Higgins rang in the big 3-0 with new girlfriend Jessica Clarke by his side.

In honor of The Bachelor alum’s big day, Clarke, 23, shared a sweet tribute to her man — who just so happens to have a birthday very close to another important person in her life: her little brother.

“Two of my favorite guys had big bdays! Benjamin turned 30 yesterday and has been my greatest surprise and blessing,” she wrote on Sunday, alongside a smiling group photo of the trio.

“Baby Philip turns 21 today and has been my best friend and little brother since forever. My heart is just overflowing, what a weekend,” she added.

On his actual birthday, Higgins also shared a photo commemorating the milestone day, which showed the reality star standing in a parking lot while holding a pair of balloons.

Summing up his feelings on turning another year older, Higgins captioned the photograph with lyrics from The Steeldriver’s song “Where Rainbows Never Die.”

“I’m an old man now / I can’t do nothing / Young folks don’t pay me no mind / But in my day I sure was something / Before I felt the heavy hand of time.”

In February, one month after he first revealed on his podcast that he was dating someone new, Higgins made his relationship with Clarke Instagram official.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did,” Higgins captioned a photo of himself and Clarke, which was captured in Honduras.

“She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us,” the Generous Coffee co-founder continued. “Stay tuned for the journey.”

Shortly after, Clarke also introduced her followers to her “secret boyfriend.”

“My secret boyfriend, Ben!” she captioned two photos of the couple. “He has one of the biggest hearts and kindest spirits, I got to share Honduras with him this past week and I’m excited for many more adventures!”

Opening up about their relationship on a recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, he revealed to co-host Ashley Iaconetti that after sliding into Clarke’s DMs, the couple had their first kiss the very first time they met in person.

“I think I walked outside and just laid it [on her],” he recalled.

“I thought it was romantic,” gushed Clarke. “Mostly because when I saw you I was like, ‘Okay, do I make a joke or do I just say hi?’ And then you just kissed me so I didn’t have to do either of them.”

As the pair are currently in a long distance relationship (he lives in Denver, and she’s based in Nashville) Iaconetti also inquired how often they make time to see each other.

“Jess, how often would you want to see me?” Higgins joked.

“Well, if we’re honest, every day,” she responded.

“Awww!” interjected Iaconetti. “He’s been smiling through this entire interview. I truly have not ever seen Ben this happy.”

“Yeah, she’s great,” he added.