Jessica Clarke Posts Sweet Photo with Ben Higgins After His Return to Indiana Due to 'Breakdown'

Ben Higgins' fiancée Jessica Clarke is sticking by his side, through thick and thin.

On Tuesday, Clarke shared a sweet photo of the couple to Instagram, which was posted the same day the former Bachelor lead revealed that he was back in his native Indiana after experiencing a "breakdown."

"When we're at the lake, Ben wakes up in the morning and puts this polo on then doesn't take it off for a week #partypolo" she captioned the smiling photo, which Clarke said was taken on Saturday.

On Clarke's Instagram Story, she shared a video of them disclosing their book recommendations. "It Is What You Make of It by Justin McRoberts is special. I just finished that," Higgins, 32, said while sharing his suggestions. "I finished Louie Giglio's book, Michelle Williams' book, a couple other books of future Hope Still Wins [podcast] guests because I believe I need to read those."

Jessica Clarke and Ben Higgins Credit: Jessica Clarke/Instagram

Higgins then joked that the "best book" he's read recently is Alone in Plain Sight, which he wrote and was released in February. Clarke added, "Five out of five, but that was just based on the cover."

Higgins and Clarke are currently together in Indiana. Appearing on former Bachelorette Trista Sutter's Better Etc. podcast on Tuesday, Higgins opened up about returning to his home state to figure out the next chapter of his life.

"I am back in Indiana right now because of a breakdown, again, in my life where I'm going, 'I don't know what's happening.' I don't know what this next season of life looks like for me," he said, noting that his current emotional state wasn't related to his relationship with Clarke. "I'm farther and farther removed from the show and then, at the same time, I need to figure out what my life's gonna look like and what my legacy is going to be."

He continued, "It's a really exciting season. The seasons are unfamiliar to me, but it's also really hard because I'm at a low place. I don't see myself as this thriving figure right now. I'm kind of lamenting and separating myself from a lot of things that I've held close."

Ben Higgins, Jess Clarke Credit: Ben Higgins/Instagram

Higgins' years-long ties to Bachelor Nation are among the things he's currently contemplating. "I don't know how to make it my purpose now. I don't know what to do with it anymore," he said. "It's not really a piece of me anymore."

"I can talk about it, I can share my experience about it but ultimately, I was just telling Jess this the other day, I was like, 'I feel like my only role in the Bachelor now is to be there for the contestants that want me to be there for them,'" he added.

Higgins and Clarke got engaged in March 2020 and bought their first home together, in Colorado, last year. Though they initially postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now set to wed in November.

"We believe some of the nights best remembered are when we can eat, drink and celebrate," Higgins told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month after the pair's tasting for their upcoming wedding. "Our hope is that our guests (and us) will have a night of great food and great drinks."