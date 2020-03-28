The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Is Engaged to Jessica Clarke

Image zoom Ben Higgens/Instagram

Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more!

The season 20 Bachelor star, 31, is engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke. “I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep),” the bride-to-be announced on Instagram, along with photos of the moment her fiancé proposed.

Higgins spoke with Entertainment Tonight about proposing to Clarke in Franklin, Tennessee, in front of their families and loved ones.

“I was super nervous. She’s my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her. I wasn’t anxious, it’s just a big moment!” he told the outlet, which reported that he was originally planning to propose in New York’s Central Park but the coronavirus pandemic halted his plan.

Last year, on the Jan. 14 episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, Higgins casually revealed the news that he was dating someone.

“I was just telling someone the other day, I’ve started dating again,” he said. “This is big news, right? I am dating.”

When Colton Underwood asked if he was on a dating app, Higgins clarified that he’s seeing one person in particular. “I’m actually dating one person that we’ll talk about in a couple of weeks on the podcast,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”

One month later, in February 2019, Higgins made his relationship with Clarke Instagram official.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did,” Higgins captioned a photo of himself and Clarke, which was captured in Honduras.

“She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us,” the Generous Coffee co-founder continued. “Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!”

Shortly after, Clarke also introduced her followers to her “secret boyfriend.”

“My secret boyfriend, Ben!” she captioned two Instagram photos of the couple. “He has one of the biggest hearts and kindest spirits, I got to share Honduras with him this past week and I’m excited for many more adventures!”

Then in November 2019, during an interview with Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson, Higgins said Clarke was a person with “an ability and a desire to empathize in all situations, a kindness and consideration really wanting me to be my best.”

Over the course of their relationship, the lovebirds have shared multiple photos from their memories made together.

Recently, for his birthday, Clarke shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend. “Happy birthday to my favorite Bean. Being with you this past week and watching your leadership, patience, goodness, and wisdom makes me want to be better. You’re also a lot of fun and super cute. It’s such a privilege to get to celebrate you today!!!” she wrote, along with a throwback photo of Higgins as a child.