Bachelor Ben Higgins Sweetly Reflects on 'Twists and Turns' That Led to Fiancée Jessica Clarke

The two have been dating since 2018 and got engaged in March

Ben Higgins has found his happily ever after.

Three months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke, the reality star dedicated a sweet post to her on Instagram Tuesday. The post came after Higgins, 31, revisited his Bachelor experience on Monday's episode of ABC's retrospective series The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which looked back on his season in 2016.

"Took a few chances. Took some twists and turns. Tried my best to be my best. Invited millions to observe and critique the journey. Spent many nights wondering 'why?' All to find that the whole time the road led to you @jessclarke_," he captioned a photo of Clarke planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Couldn't have planned it but wouldn't change it," she commented on the post.

On The Bachelor, Higgins met and got engaged to his finalist Lauren Bushnell. The proposal came moments after he said goodbye to his runner-up, JoJo Fletcher. Higgins had also famously told both women he loved them — a big no-no, and the first time it happened in the franchise's history. (But certainly not the last.)

Over a year later, Higgins and Bushnell, 30, announced their split in May 2017. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Higgins said the two were struggling before calling it quits.

"We were just looking for an out, but trying our best to make it last as long as we could to see if maybe we found the secret sauce," he recalled. "At some point, we never did."

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Higgins, who proposed to Clarke in March, said she has thus far not seen his season of The Bachelor and doesn't plan to.

"I don't see the benefit [of her watching] and I don't think she does either," he told ET. "I think the cons far outweigh the pros. I think there would be a chance where even though I have no fear that it would end our relationship, I think that the small moments of watching me pursue and encourage and kiss other people might be the closest thing to, like, heartbreak that she's felt romantically and I don't want be a part of that and she doesn't want to be a part of that. So, no, she's not watching. She doesn't plan on watching ever, and I'm pretty okay with it."

"It's like a respect level," Higgins said of their separate bedrooms. "And also just like how — what the logistics of it is."