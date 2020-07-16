Superstore's Ben Feldman Reveals He Underwent Spinal Surgery: 'Things Are Good'

The actor had two discs replaced

Ben Feldman is on the road to recovery after undergoing spinal surgery earlier this week.

The Superstore star revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing photos of himself in the hospital, with his surgeon, and at home with his son Charlie Milton, 2. (He also shares a 1-year-old daughter with wife Michelle.)

"So some Me news: on Monday, an incredible surgeon in Newport (Dr. Robert Bray) opened up my neck, drilled out some calcified bone & 2 s----y discs in my spine, popped in 2 artificial discs & sewed me back up," he wrote. "It was horrifying but I'm alive & lots of friends/family sending me food that I can swallow, which is a v underrated category of food (slippery)."

The actor, 40, thanked his wife Michelle for being an "incredible" and "patient" nurse.

"& sometimes when she's unavailable, Charlie will bring his toy dr bag up to my room & give me a 'shot,'" he continued. "Anyway things are good."

The post was flooded with comments from Feldman's celeb friends.

"Wow. Could've been me," joked B.J. Novak.

"YOU LOOK SO CUTE WHEN YOU'RE VULNERABLE MR BIG SHOT BEN FELDMAN," commented Kingdom's Jonathan Tucker.

"Oh man! Feel better Ben!" wrote actress Kelen Coleman.