Ben and Erin Napier Bought the Iconic Pearson Family Jeep From 'This Is Us'

This is Us star Chris Sullivan revealed that there are in fact two Pearson family jeeps from the hit NBC show and now one belongs to the hosts of HGTV's Home Town

By
Published on August 30, 2022 01:49 PM
Ben and Erin Napier buy ''This is Us' Family Car . https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch3OIuLDK_H/
Photo: Ben Napier/Instagram

Ben and Erin Napier are the proud new owners of a very special ride!

The Home Town stars revealed that they now have a piece of television history in their garage, after purchasing the 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that belongs to the Pearson family from the hit NBC show This is Us.

Their iconic wheels aren't exactly one of a kind, however. In a video posted to Instagram by Ben and This is Us star Chris Sullivan, the actor revealed that there were actually two of the Jeeps used on the show — and he and his wife Rachel own the other!

"Rachel, Chris, thank you for telling us about this Jeep," Ben enthusiastically tells the couple in the clip as he drives the new car with Erin in the passenger seat. "If you had not told us that they were selling two — not one, but two — Pearson jeeps."

Erin adds, "This is Us doesn't need this Jeep anymore, so what should we name it now?"

While Jack, the name of Milo Ventimiglia's character, was Ben's first choice, he and Erin agreed Rebecca (Mandy Moore) made sense too. They also consider the nicknames Becky and Bec as the Sullivans weigh in with their two cents. They decide since there are two of the car, one can be named for each of the Pearson parents. But, "which is which?" Chris asks.

Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

As they work out a name for their car, the Napiers are currently getting ready for the second season of Home Town Takeover.

In July, HGTV revealed to the residents of Fort Morgan, Colorado, a small town located about an hour outside Denver, that they will be receiving a town-wide makeover on the hit show.

The new season of Takeover, which is set to air in early 2023, will include six episodes and a still-undisclosed number of makeover projects executed by the Napiers and their new co-hosts, Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs, with help from a handful of other HGTV experts and local residents, all with the intention of "amplifying the town's charm and building community pride," according to a press release from HGTV.

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover premieres in early 2023 on HGTV.

