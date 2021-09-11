Kim Kardashian Champions Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after Glam Premiere: 'Long Live Bennifer'

Kim Kardashian West is shipping Bennifer.

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the 2021 Venice Film Festival — their first red-carpet appearance as a couple since they rekindled their romance — Kardashian West, 40, showered the lovebirds with support.

"Long Live Bennifer," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote on her Instagram Story Friday alongside a picture of Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, staring lovingly into each other's eyes at the premiere of the actor's new film, The Last Duel.

Lopez and Affleck's public appearance together in Italy marks the first time the two stepped out on the red carpet as a couple in over 15 years.

One of the pair's last major red-carpet moments before ultimately calling off their September 2003 wedding was at the premiere of their film Gigli in July 2003.

Almost two decades later, Lopez and Affleck looked better than ever in Italy to celebrate the actor-writer's latest project.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer donned a white mermaid-style Georges Hobeika gown with a low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring featuring yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch and Jimmy Choo platforms. She kept her glam soft, with loose waves and a smokey brown eye and gold lip, with skin prep by JLo Beauty.

As for the Good Will Hunting Academy Award winner, he looked sharp in a Dolce & Gabbana tux with Christian Louboutin shoes and bow tie.

Lopez and Affleck appeared smitten with one another on Friday, even kissing for photographers on the carpet.

A source told PEOPLE the two were excited for their trip to Venice. "They both have a busy fall coming up and enjoy spending as much time together as possible now," the source said. "Jennifer is very happy that she is able to join Ben in Venice. She is excited to be by his side and to support him. She loves the movie. They are still very happy together."

The two arrived in Italy's "Floating City" on Thursday to attend the annual event together ahead of the premiere for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. Affleck wrote the film with good friend Matt Damon; they both star in the period drama alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

It's no surprise that Kardashian West is supportive of pal Lopez. In November 2019, Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez told PEOPLE that the singer and reality star have known each other "for a long time."

He added, "Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years."