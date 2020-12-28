Earlier this month, Izzy Wouters came out as lesbian on social media

Below Deck 's James Hough Says He’s 'Happy' for Costar Izzy Wouters After She Came Out as Lesbian

James Hough couldn't be happier for his Below Deck costar Izzy Wouters, who recently came out as a lesbian.

In a new interview with E! News, the deckhand revealed that he had already known about Wouters' sexuality and that he was ecstatic when she felt comfortable to share her truth with fans.

"I kind of already knew about that," Hough said. "She did say it to me…and I was super happy for her."

Hough also made light of some of the comments fans made after Wouters came out, saying his mom had checked Twitter and saw a comment that read: "Not surprised! After staying in a room with James for eight weeks, she probably wouldn't want to again."

Wouters, a Below Deck newcomer, came out as a lesbian in an Instagram post on Dec. 15.

“The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD,” she wrote alongside two, adding the hashtags #LankyLezzy and #OutAndProud with rainbow emojis.

Some of her fellow Below Deck cast members shared their love for Wouters in the comments section, with Eddie Lucas writing, “Get it girl!! You the best! ❤️❤️❤️”

Below Deck Mediterranean star Anastasia Surmava added, "lol you a f------ star 🌟" while her castmate Kasey Cohen shared, "The girls stay winning 😘🏳️‍🌈."

Wouter also joked on her Instagram Story about wanting to come out "creatively," but her friend said she’d "basically come out" when she tweeted about having a "platonic work husband" earlier that week.

"Hello world, I’m Izzy and I’m a very lanky lesbian," she later wrote in the story.

Wouters was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She joined the Below Deck team as a stewardess for season 8, which premiered last month.