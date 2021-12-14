“It makes my skin crawl,” Rayna Lindsey said of costar Heather Chase using the N-word on Below Deck

Below Deck's Heather Chase Apologizes for Using Racial Slur While Talking to Costar Rayna Lindsey

Below Deck season 9 chief stewardess Heather Chase has apologized for using a racial slur while speaking to deckhand Rayna Lindsey.

The moment was shown during Monday night's episode of the Bravo series, when Lindsey, who is Black, used the N-word and Chase, who is white, repeated it back to her.

After Lindsey later told her that she shouldn't be using the slur, Chase said she didn't recall saying it and then told another costar that being called out by Lindsey "made me feel bad."

Chase addressed the situation on her Instagram page Monday, writing, "I am sorry for the hurt my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight's episode. While I apologized to Rayna throughout the season, I cannot express enough how remorseful I am."

"Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future," she added.

Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

On her own Instagram Story, Lindsey answered various fan questions and comments about what happened, sharing that the episode airing was "traumatic" for her. "It's like watching a car crash over and over again," she wrote.

Lindsey also responded to a follower who said Bravo's lack of a response to the situation is "disappointing."

"@bravotv you heard the people," Lindsey replied. "I'm very disappointed. They kept rewarding her all season and she thought she was gonna get away with it."

She later added that Chase was "too comfortable" using the slur. "Like I said, she said that s— regularly," Lindsey wrote.

When another fan similarly commented that Chase said the word "so easily," Lindsey noted, "It makes my skin crawl."

She also claimed that Captain Lee Rosbach "knew" about what happened, "and just didn't care to talk to me."

Asked whether she felt "safe and protected" by production, Lindsey wrote "no" and explained that there is more to the situation that fans will see as the season goes on.

"Something happens so bad that it becomes impossible to trust anyone. With time and the reunion I hope we can unpack everything," she wrote, adding in another slide that "things kinda get worse."

As for whether Chase apologized to her during the season, Lindsey replied to a follower by saying the duo "aren't and have never been friends if that helps answer your question."