Below Deck Stars React to Kate Chastain's Exit: 'Couldn't Love You More,' Says Courtney Skippon

Kate Chastain will be missed by her Below Deck family.

After the reality star, 36, announced on Monday that she was exiting the Bravo series after six seasons serving as the Chief Stewardess, many of her costars flooded the comments section of her cheeky Instagram statement to wish her bon voyage on her new journey.

“I couldn’t love you more. I COULDN’T,” said Courtney Skippon, who joined season 7 as the 2nd Stewardess.

Josiah Carter, the 2nd Stewardess on season 6, commented four heart emojis.

“So excited for you bb,” wrote 3rd Stewardess Kasey Cohen of spinoff series Below Deck Mediterranean, while Deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole commented, “Congrats girl!”

The official Instagram account for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen also wished Chastain the best, writing, “Anchors aweigh.”

And even 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik commented with a few clapping hands and fire emojis.

Chastain announced the news on social media with a statement that hilariously mimicked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s headline-making royal exit announcement.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role,” she wrote. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Chastain began her yachting career in 2007, starting as a 3rd stewardess on her first yacht and then working her way up to the top. Before reality TV came calling, she had worked on boats throughout the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America, and New England, entertaining royalty, celebrities, and business tycoons in the process.

She joined the cast of Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

Her exit from the show comes after a particularly challenging season for the Florida native. This year, she found herself at odds with the majority of the all-male deck crew — including chef Kevin Dobson, who repeatedly berated her with complaints that she had mentally checked out of her job and even kicked sand at her in the finale. She feuded with Boson Ashton Pienaar, too, over their different management styles and what she claims were unwanted advances on his part.

Captain Lee Rosbach, however, has stood by her side.

“The thing with Kate and I is, she’s one of my best friends,” the boat’s head honcho said on the Below Deck After Show. “I’m always going to have her back, because she doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing.”

A premiere date for season 8 of Below Deck has not been announced.