Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry revealed the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of them kissing with champagne flutes

Below Deck Stars Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry Are Engaged: 'It Finally Happened!'

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry are engaged!

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram last week. "Well folks, it finally happened," Duggan captioned a sweet Instagram slideshow that included the couple kissing while holding champagne flutes and a video of the moment Berry got down on one knee while the two were vacationing in Genova, Italy.

In the clip, Duggan is seen sitting next to a fountain, where Berry asks for her hand in marriage.

"What?!" Duggan says excitedly, as Berry asks: "Will you marry me?"

Duggan also shared a photo of her ring, showing off a multi-colored jewel sparkler.

For Berry's post, he wrote, "I did a thing," adding a diamond ring emoji and the hashtag "#engaged."

Several members of Duggan and Berry's Below Deck family celebrated their upcoming union, with Jenna MacGillivray writing, "So excited for you guys!!! You deserve all the love in the world" in the comments section of Berry's post.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Colin Macy-O'Toole commented: "Congrats you two!!"

Nastia Surmava also congratulated the couple, writing, "STFU!!!!! Ahhhhhhh!!!!!! YASSSSSS!!!!!!!!!! Congrats guys!!!"

Rhylee Gerber commented, "Congrats you two!!"

Since announcing their engagement, Duggan and Berry have been sailing through the French Riviera. On Monday, Duggan shared a breathtaking video of a "little cruise" around St. Tropez, showing off the clear blue water.

They first met while Berry was working on her family's boat and he introduced Duggan to the yachting industry. The couple have been dating for over four years.

Their engagement comes after Below Deck Mediterranean's João Franco popped the question to girlfriend Michelle Dicu in March.