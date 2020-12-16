Izzy Wouters joined the Below Deck cast for season 8, which premiered on Bravo last month

Below Deck Star Izzy Wouters Comes Out As a Lesbian: ‘I Am Out and Proud’

Izzy Wouters is making her truth known.

The Below Deck newcomer came out as a lesbian in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD,” she wrote alongside two photos of her making faces, adding the hashtags #LankyLezzy and #OutAndProud with rainbow emojis.

Her fellow Below Deck cast members shared their love for Wouters in the comments section, with Eddie Lucas writing, “Get it girl!! You the best! ❤️❤️❤️”

Below Deck Mediterranean star Anastasia Surmava added, “lol you a f------ star 🌟” while her castmate Kasey Cohen shared, “The girls stay winning 😘🏳️‍🌈”

Wouter also joked on her Instagram Story about wanting to come out “creatively,” but her friend said she’d “basically come out” when she tweeted about having a “platonic work husband” earlier this week.

“Hello world, I’m Izzy and I’m a very lanky lesbian,” she wrote in the story.

RELATED VIDEO: Captain Lee Rosbach Explains Why He Gave Stew Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters a Chance to Be a Deckhand

Wouters, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, joined the Below Deck team as a stewardess for season 8, which premiered last month.

She quickly became a fan favorite on the reality series and on her social media, where she frequently promotes messages of body positivity.