Below Deck Star Izzy Wouters Comes Out As a Lesbian: ‘I Am Out and Proud’
Izzy Wouters joined the Below Deck cast for season 8, which premiered on Bravo last month
Izzy Wouters is making her truth known.
The Below Deck newcomer came out as a lesbian in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
“The face of the straight men who slide into my dm’s when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD,” she wrote alongside two photos of her making faces, adding the hashtags #LankyLezzy and #OutAndProud with rainbow emojis.
Her fellow Below Deck cast members shared their love for Wouters in the comments section, with Eddie Lucas writing, “Get it girl!! You the best! ❤️❤️❤️”
Below Deck Mediterranean star Anastasia Surmava added, “lol you a f------ star 🌟” while her castmate Kasey Cohen shared, “The girls stay winning 😘🏳️🌈”
Wouter also joked on her Instagram Story about wanting to come out “creatively,” but her friend said she’d “basically come out” when she tweeted about having a “platonic work husband” earlier this week.
“Hello world, I’m Izzy and I’m a very lanky lesbian,” she wrote in the story.
Wouters, born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, joined the Below Deck team as a stewardess for season 8, which premiered last month.
She quickly became a fan favorite on the reality series and on her social media, where she frequently promotes messages of body positivity.
“Let’s keep normalising scars and stretch marks and moles and cellulite and hair that hasn’t been brushed for two days and all the things that make us human,” she wrote in one November post. “The perfect body is the one that you currently have.”