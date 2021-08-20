Below Deck Season 9 Trailer: A New Captain Steps In amid Captain Lee's Absence

Bravo's Emmy-nominated reality series Below Deck is back for its ninth season, and there appears to be high drama on the high seas

Below Deck is back this October for its ninth season — but wait, where's Captain Lee Rosbach?

The long-running reality star appears to be missing at the beginning of Bravo's Emmy-nominated reality series' new installment, according to a trailer released by the network on Thursday.

"I have a condition," he can be heard telling first officer Eddie Lucas when the clip begins. "The whole boat is your ballgame now."

"F--- my life," Lucas responds.

In Lee's place, a new captain — Captain Sean Meagher — steps in to oversee the superyacht "My Seanna" as it navigates the stunning waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean.

Save for Lucas and chef Rachel Hargrove, Meagher's got a fresh crop of yachties to manage, including new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O'Dell.

"We're leaving the dock with a new captain and new crew," Lucas says. "Tensions are high."

Part of those tensions are between Lucas and Hargrove, who have leftover ill feelings from last season. "Alarming things were said on your behalf, viciously attacking my integrity and character," Hargrove tells Lucas at one point during a heated sit-down between the two.

"Come back to me, Captain Lee. Come back to me, my boat daddy," Lucas joking pleads in the trailer.

Lucky for Lucas — and Below Deck fans — Lee does return this season. "Might be a little late, but I'm definitely back," he says in the clip.

With him, he brings his beloved no-nonsense attitude, hilarious quips and stack of pink slips.

"If I have to do your job, what do I need you for?" he tells his crew by trailer's end, before saying, "pack your bags."

Below Deck is currently Bravo's most-watched franchise, with three installments currently rotating on the network (and more on the way).

The series scored its first-ever Emmy nominations this year, for outstanding unstructured reality program and outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program.