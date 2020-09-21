Eddie Lucas was an original cast member on the first three seasons

Below Deck 's Eddie Lucas Returns as Deck Team Gets New Chief Stewardess in Season 8 Trailer

Below Deck is coming back — and with some new and familiar faces!

Bravo released the trailer for season 8 of the series, which will see the return of Eddie Lucas, who was an original cast member on the first three seasons. He will serve as bosun on the upcoming season.

The deck crew, including Captain Lee Rosbach, will be sailing through the Caribbean for the first time since season 5.

"It's been years since I've been in the Caribbean, and I've missed the hell out of it. White sandy beaches, crystal blue water," Rosbach says in the footage. "It's like putting on your favorite pair of blue jeans. It's like going home again."

Rosbach also notes, "We've got a new crew, new chef, new chief stew, new everything."

Francesca Rubi has joined the crew as new chief stewardess, replacing Kate Chastain. Chastain announced her decision to leave the show after six seasons back in February.

It appears Rubi will be a tough boss. "No water marks anywhere all the time," she is heard saying, while inspecting glassware.

"I do take my job a little bit too seriously sometimes," Rubi says, while laughing.

Meanwhile, Rosbach runs into trouble with deckhand Shane Coopersmith.

"[He] doesn't answer his radio, [he's] running around with no shirt on," Rosbach says as the video shows Coopersmith leaping into the water.

Elsewhere, stewardess Elizabeth Frankini and deckhand James Hough develop a romantic connection. The trailer also features a plethora of wild and demanding guests.

This season will additionally explore how the crew is dealing with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"F------ world is going to hell in a hand basket," Rosbach says as the crew learns of the global health crisis.

Below Deck wrapped season 7 in February. The series, which follows Rosbach and his crew as they perform charters for high profile clients, has inspired two franchise extensions: Below Deck: Mediterranean, which premiered in 2016, and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, which debuted in February.