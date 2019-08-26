Below Deck Season 7 Trailer Teases Love Triangles in Thailand and a Staffer's Shocking Ship-Off

All aboard! Below Deck is setting sail to Thailand for its seventh season, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of all the action coming down the pike.

Bravo’s hit reality show, about the crew of a luxury yacht and their demanding charter guests, will once again see its fair share of rough waters this season — though unlike last year, none seem to involve a deckhand falling overboard and nearly dying (Don’t worry: deckhand Ashton Pienaar was unharmed and is back again).

Instead, romance appears to be driving much of the drama, with a love triangle tearing the crew apart.

“When you hook up with somebody on a yacht, you’ve got to choose wisely,” says returning Chief Stew Kate Chastain. “Boat-mances don’t end, you have to ship out.”

Part of the problem might be that this season, Captain Lee Rosbach hired what Chastan dubbed, “the most attractive deck crew I’ve ever worked with.”

In addition to Pienaar (now bosun), the deck crew includes lead deckhand Brian de Saint Pern and deckhand Tanner Sterback — both of whom get Chastain’s attention. “If it weren’t unprofessional, I would bang both of you,” she tells them in the trailer.

At least one seems to get physical with Chastain, though they’re not the only two hooking up on board.

Both guys also appear to have a thing going with Chastain’s second stew Simone Mashile and third stew Courtney Skippon, too.

Pienaar may have his eyes on one of them as well, but he also hooks up with his female deckhand Abbi Murphy in one scene.

“Waking up next to your boss is the most awkward thing,” Murphy admits. “It’s just going to be a weird day.”

Image zoom Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain

RELATED: Below Deck Star Gets Pulled Overboard in Scary Accident: ‘We Were Within 30 Seconds of Him Dying’

Of course, with all that love on board, it’s no surprise that a bit of heartbreak is on the way. But there’s also a lot of good old-fashioned workplace stress, including a face-off between Chastain and chef Kevin Dobson.

“Go find another Chief Stew,” she says after one battle on board, walking off the boat. “I quit.”

And things between Pienaar and his deckhands aren’t that much better.

“There is this part of this crew that is just not bonding with the rest of us,” he tells Captain Lee at one point. “I’d like to go into the next two charters a man down.”

That appears to be fine with Captain Lee. “If anybody thinks that I won’t fire somebody in the middle of a f—— charter, they don’t know me,” he says.

All will be leading up to a “shocking departure,” according to the Bravo press release, and the welcome back of an unnamed “crew member from seasons past.”

Who could it be? Fans will have to wait and see.

Below Deck premieres Monday, Oct. 7 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.