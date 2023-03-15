'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Gary Accuses Daisy of 'Spitefully Hooking Up' with Newly Single Colin in Season 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae are making waves in season 4!

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the trailer for the Bravo show's latest season as Parsifal III's Chief Stew and Chief Engineer return to navigate the waters near Sardinia, Italy, alongside Captain Glenn Shephard, First Mate Gary King and fresh batch of yachties.

"I've been with Parsifal for 13 years," Captain Glenn says at the start of the preview. "She had a lot of problems, but she's never let me down."

That is, until the yacht starts heeling — hard.

Sailing Yacht has been known for clanging pots and sliding utensils in its galley over the years, but season 4's tilt-fest takes things to a new level, with falling crew members, portholes that look like they're in a whirlpool swirl and one guest exclaiming, "Who needs a roller coaster? Holy cow!"

Still, Captain Glenn remains optimistic: "It looks like we got a good group of people here. I'm looking forward to a really good season."

Laurent Basset/Bravo

Beyond the technical troubles (including a dud engine echoing season 2's bow thruster debacle), it would seem the choppier waters will come in the form of the crew's personal entanglements and partying ways.

Like every year, Gary returns with a renewed promise to stay out of the drama and drunken carousing. "My intention is not to come in and hook up with a chick," he says. "I'm here to make money and have a good time and give guests good experiences."

But as sure as the tides ebb and flow, Gary — whose last season saw him hooking up with every available woman on the crew, including one surprisingly steamy hot tub makeout session with Daisy — is soon enough taking shots and preserving his reputation as Parsifal's resident kissing bandit.

The carousing spirit is shared by many on on board, with new deckhand Alex Propson proclaiming this will be his "hot boy European summer," and steward Madison "Mads" Herrera saying, "I wouldn't be opposed to screwing the crew provided they know how to screw."

Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)

Most unexpectedly, though, Gary's longtime wingman Colin is finally stretching his own wings this season in his first filmed charter season without a girlfriend back on land.

"Who do you have your eye on, Colin? You're a single man," Gary asks innocently before the trailer cuts a sizzling shot of the Daisy and Colin kissing on one of the boat's staircases, then later in a crew bunk (hot tubs are so 2022).

As Colin and Daisy grow closer than ever, Gary becomes jealous and seems to miss the chase of being in a will-they-won't-they relationship with Daisy.

Though he assures Colin he likes Daisy "as a friend," he doesn't miss the opportunity to pour cold water on her connection with Colin.

"You know you like me deep down," he says, "and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up."

As the drama and pressure escalate, Daisy says through tears: "Everything is my fault. The guests aren't happy, it's my fault. I can't win. I'm constantly losing."

She'd said earlier in the trailer that she needed to "to work on my stress levels," but it doesn't seem like that's on the horizon for this Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres April 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.