'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Paget Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Johana Mills: 'I Am Super Stoked'

Paget Berry is officially off the market.

On Sunday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star announced via Instagram that he is engaged to his girlfriend Johana Mills, sharing a montage of the couple's special moments including his proposal set to "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)" by Looking Glass.

"I was very lucky myself to meet a 'Harbor town girl' last year who showed me the sights and sounds of Newport when I first arrived on a boat⛵️," he captioned the video.

Berry recalled how he fell for Mills almost immediately.

"Our first date meal was Mexican, which was messy eating," he shared. "So I waited for Jo to use the bathroom so I could stuff in as much as I could before she got back 😂 The look of confusion briefly passed her face as to where had most of the food gone 😅"

Added Berry, "For me it was pretty much love at first sight, it might have taken Jo a little while after that first date as I ate 70% of the food 😂 A questionable trait in a partner!"

Berry concluded his post with a heartfelt message for Mills that spelled out why she is the one for him.

"The food apart there is no one I'd rather laugh, life with, cry, dance, and attempt all sorts of accents with than you Johana," he wrote. "I am so proud of you and all that you are achieving and I am super stoked to be your Fiancé and future husband🤵🏼👰🏽‍♀️ Never change ❤️"

Berry's now-fiancée sweetly responded in the comment section, writing, "I'm glad we share nachos 50/50 now 😂 couldn't be luckier to be your future wife ❤️"

The reality star then jokingly replied, "woah woah 50:50?! More like 60/40 darling 😂"

The couple became Instagram-official in November 2021. Berry shared a montage of their adventures in Costa Rica.

"4 weeks spent with this one in Costa Rica and this is what we have to show for it," he shared. "We enjoyed it so much and cannot wait to go back!🏄🏼‍♂️🏄🏽‍♀️❤️ #puravida"

Berry was previously engaged to his Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Ciara Duggan. They split in early 2021.