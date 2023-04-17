'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Gary Admits Feeling 'Jealous' at Daisy and Colin's Hookup: 'It Was a Love Triangle'

The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is navigating choppy waters — both literally and emotionally!

Coming up in season 4, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher hooks up with chief engineer Colin Macrae. Though it's been a while since viewers saw Daisy and first mate Gary King canoodling in Parsifal III's hot tub last season, Daisy's decision to act on her long-simmering attraction to his newly single wingman Colin came as a surprise.

Addressing his failure to pursue Daisy after their past dalliance, Gary admitting he'd been "shooting myself in the foot."

"Daisy and I have had a connection — well, I certainly believe so, for many years — and I think there's chemistry there and ... it certainly hit me. I was like, Wow," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I've had my chance to get with Daisy, I didn't take my chance, and now she's hooking up with Colin and I'm jealous over it. So, it's quite a contradiction, but it's just how I felt really."

However, Gary does believe that there was something brewing between Daisy and Colin in past seasons.

"Looking back now, after the season, going back to previous seasons, season 2 and 3, you can kinda see there was maybe a connection between Daisy and Colin," he explained. "I certainly noticed it."

Gary said he "didn't shoot my shot just knowing we live two different lives," explaining that he only sees Daisy two months a year and doesn't "think that's a feasible relationship."

As for where the trio currently stands, Gary confirmed that he's in a good place with both Daisy and Colin.

"Me and Colin chat all the time. I'm not gonna let someone get in the way of a friendship. I mean, you can see from season 2 and 3, Colin and my relationship is really, really good," he continued. "Yes, it was a love triangle and yes, Colin and I do argue a little bit ... I guess that's all I'm gonna say, but I think we've brushed it under the rug. Our friendship is strong enough to not let anything get in the way of it."

The tension between Daisy and Gary emerged in the show's fourth season as her hookup with Colin was revealed. "You know you like me deep down and I feel you're hooking up to get back at me — spitefully hooking up," Gary said in the season 4 trailer, released last month.

Daisy recently spoke about her connection with Colin, telling E! News that "there was kind of always something a bit there" between them "but he always had a girlfriend." She said the pair's closeness "naturally happened" over time.

"Obviously, Colin's a good-looking guy, but for me it was always a friendship and when you're friends with someone for that long and they have a partner, you kind of put them in the friend zone," Daisy continued. "So I wasn't exactly foreseeing it, but I do kind of make out with people I'm friends with. I find people's personalities attractive. So if I'm friends with you, I probably find you attractive in some sort of manner."

Daisy also said the hookup "definitely puts a bit of a spanner in the works and challenges all of our friendships," including her "friendships with the boys" and "the boys' friendship with each other."

"I don't know why it gets complicated, but it does," she added. "I guess that's what happens when you start making out with all your work colleagues. It definitely leads to some interesting conversations."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.