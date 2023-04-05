'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' 's Daisy Reveals She 'Always' Felt an Attraction to Colin Before Their Surprise Hookup

The chemistry between Daisy Kelliher and Colin Mcrae is nothing new to Below Deck Sailing Yacht's fan-favorite chief stewardess — even if it came as a steamy surprise to fans.

"I think there was kind of always something a bit there," Kelliher told E! News, "but he always had a girlfriend." BuWhen Macrae returned for a fourth season on Parsifal III, the Australian chief engineer was single and ready to mingle, ultimately landing in Kelliher's bunk.

The pair's growing closeness just "naturally happened" once Macrae was a free agent, according to Kelliher.

"Obviously, Colin's a good-looking guy, but for me it was always a friendship and when you're friends with someone for that long and they have a partner, you kind of put them in the friend zone," Daisy explained. "So I wasn't exactly foreseeing it, but I do kind of make out with people I'm friends with. I find people's personalities attractive. So if I'm friends with you, I probably find you attractive in some sort of manner."

Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)

Of course, the pairing "definitely puts a bit of a spanner in the works and challenges all of our friendships: my friendships with the boys, the boys friendship with each other," she admitted.

"I don't know why it gets complicated, but it does," continued Kelliher. "I guess that's what happens when you start making out with all your work colleagues. It definitely leads to some interesting conversations."

In particular, first mate Gary King's accusation that his former hookup was "hooking up [with Colin] to get back at me — spitefully hooking up" touched a nerve.

"I was annoyed," Kelliher said of the dig. "I was a bit frustrated that Gary was making things, once again, about him. It was like, 'You know I can have my own life and it not be about you?' So for me it was a little frustrating."

In the trailer, King assured his former wingman Macrae that he was only interested in Kelliher "as a friend," but his seeming jealousy after learning about the makeout sessions seemed to tell a different story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.