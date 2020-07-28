Below Deck Mediterranean's Peter Hunziker Apologizes for 'Offensive' Post 6 Weeks After Firing

After the deckhand was fired by Bravo, the network edited the current season to "minimize his appearance"

Peter Hunziker is speaking out over a month after Bravo announced he had been fired for "racist posts."

The former Below Deck Mediterranean star issued an apology Monday on Instagram.

"A little over 3 months ago someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it," he began. "I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive."

"To all those I have hurt and offended please know that I am genuinely sorry," he continued. "I have always fully supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people."

"Be safe, stay well, and always think before you post," he added. "With love, Pete."

The network announced the deckhand's firing in June, shortly after season 5 premiered. Hunziker was new to the series.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist posts," a Bravo spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time.

"Bravo and [production company] 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes," the network added.

Hunziker's brief time on the show had not been smooth-sailing. In the early episodes, he was reprimanded by Captain Sandy Yawn after referring to his boss, bosun Malia White, as "sweetie" or "sweetheart," which was deemed inappropriate.

