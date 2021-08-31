Below Deck Med's Malia White Confirms Romance with Costar Jake Baker After Tom Checketts Split

Below Deck Med's Malia White appears to be in a new relationship following her split from Tom Checketts last year

Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White sealed it with a kiss!

White and costar Jake Baker appeared to confirm their relationship with a PDA-packed Instagram over the weekend.

Baker — who appeared as an engineer on season 6 of the Bravo series — shared a photo of the two sharing a kiss while standing poolside and wearing matching black bathing suits.

"🖤," the engineer captioned the photo.

Fellow Below Deck star Courtney Veale expressed her excitement over the new couple in the comments section, writing, "You guys just broke the internet," and spelling out "OMG" in separate posts with fire emojis.

malia white, jake baker

Last month, Baker shared another photo with White while celebrating her 31st birthday. "HAPPY BIЯTHDAY to the Moon Boot Queen herself 🖤 ILY," he wrote alongside the snap of the new couple.

Veale once again showed the pair some love in the comments saying, "LOVE THIS 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

Malia White Malia White | Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo

White has yet to make the relationship official on her own Instagram page.

The new romance is White's first since her split from costar Tom Checketts last year.

While White chose not to divulge too much information about what caused the split in September, she said spending time apart negatively impacted their relationship and hinted at alleged infidelity. (Checketts works as a chef on superyachts.)

"Tom and I are done, I'm single," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the time. "That's the downside to this industry. It's really tough to work apart and work on these boats. Obviously, you've seen it, attractions happen and things happen."

Tom Checketts, Malia White Tom Checketts and Malia White | Credit: Tom Checketts/Instagram

White has also deleted all photos of herself and Checketts from her Instagram page.