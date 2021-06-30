Below Deck Med's Malia White Hospitalized After Scooter Accident, Says Helmet 'Saved My Life'
Malia White posted photos from her hospital bed on Instagram Wednesday
Malia White is emphasizing the need for proper road safety after taking a fall off a scooter.
The Below Deck Mediterranean bosun, 30, recently got into a scooter accident while in Mallorca, Spain and shared photos from before and after her fall on Instagram Wednesday.
"BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter!" she captioned her first Instagram post. "But it didn't end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff"
Next, she posted a selfie from her hospital bed, showing her face and hand covered in scrapes. In a second photo, the reality star showed her legs and arms wrapped up in gauze.
"AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff- I'm sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet," she began in a lengthy caption. "Mine quite literally saved my life."
White continued, "I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter. I've been riding scooters my whole life was familiar with the equipment, wasn't drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat."
She went on to write that she suffered a fractured elbow, broken toes and "severe road rash" from the incident.
"Accidents happen when you least expect them," the caption said. "Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body."
"I don't want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won't hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I'm definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely! 🛵🤕" she concluded.
On her Instagram Story, White expressed her gratitude for her fellow crew members who helped her out the night the accident occurred.
"Thankful for my crew members who were there that night," she wrote atop a photo of the group. "They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived. They also took care of getting all my stuff & scooter sorted!"