'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Kyle Viljoen Is Engaged: 'You Have Made My Heart Full'

Kyle Viljoen is getting ready to say "I do!"

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 30, announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend, Dr. Zachary Riley.

Viljoen shared photos of the romantic proposal, including a snap of him down one knee and several shots of the pair embracing atop Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, on Instagram Tuesday.

"11/08/2022 He said YES! 💍" Viljoen captioned the post. "Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always."

The reality star went to reminisce about the pair's love story and share details about the proposal.

"We have walked a rocky but loving road, you have made my heart full and I found home in not materialistic things but in my soul you have your place," he wrote.

He continued, "Flying to South Africa on Table Mountain was the point I wanted to scream highest to say we have our place in this universe and surrounded by his and my family was a sacred energy that we could only have wished for and more! 👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨"

Viljoen's costars and friends celebrated his engagement news in the comment section.

"This makes my heart so full ❤️ I can't wait to be your best man 👯‍♀️ lots of love Stash 😉 😘 💗," Below Deck Mediterranean's Natasha Webb shared while Courtney Veale added, "Congratulations angel boys! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️. Xxxxxxxxx"

"Congratulations to both of you!✨✨✨✨," Below Deck Med's Roy Obison Jr. wrote.

In July, Viljoen went public with relationship with Riley during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"Right now, I am taken," he shared at the time. "I am so happy. That is my loving boyfriend. He's a really good man. He's a doctor, he's a physical therapist, he knows how to work the hands."

Following the interview, Viljoen shared a birthday tribute to his now fiancé, writing, "To the love of my life and eternal heart❤️ HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY MY BABY👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 You are and will forever be the most amazing human."

"You are so intelligent, intellectual, caring, loving and supporting is but only a few I can mention," he shared. "I am so blessed and honored to have you as mine to love. I've gone through many hardships in my life yet you make them seem all worth it now that you in my heart. You make me feel like I am 'normal', like I am the only!"

"From that first kiss in the rain on 47th and 10th in Manhattan I could not bare the thought of not having you in my life forever however long that be for me," he added. "I never understood romance until I met you I now knew how it feels! May you share years years of birthdays with me!"He concluded, "My favorite part of you is your smile and that always makes me feel like nothing in the world would ever matter! I love you my @dr.zriles ♥︎"