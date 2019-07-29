Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Hookups, a Firing and One Familiar Face

There’s still plenty of drama to come in season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first-look at the hit Bravo show’s midseason trailer, which — in addition to a hookup between deckhand Jack Stirrup and stewardess Aesha Scott — appears to show one crew member getting the boot by Captain Sandy Yawn.

“Your position is redundant,” she tells an unidentified member of the staff in the clip. “I have to let you go.”

Third stewardess June Foster, chef Anastasia Surmava, and deckhands Colin Macy-O’Toole and Travis Michalzik all appear to be suspects — the cameras flash to individual reaction shots of the four, each looking in distress.

Of course, Macy-O’Toole’s tearful shot could be because the former ferry worker gets injured later this season.

“Do you feel like you broke it?” Captain Sandy asks him, inspecting his hand. “I’m going to get you to the hospital.”

Image zoom Captain Sandy Yawn Zev Schmitz/Bravo

If not Macy-O’Toole, it could be Michalzik in the hot seat.

Earlier in the trailer, bosun João Franco talks to Michalzik about his performance — saying, “She’s asked me if we need to speak about you being fired.”

Michalzik’s coworkers are questioning his drinking, too. “Here’s what I’m really upset about: your abuse of alcohol,” Captain Sandy tells Michalzik.

Meanwhile, Foster — being the newest crew member — has been struggling with chief stew Hannah Ferrier. And Surmava, a former stewardess who stepped in as chef after Mila Kolomeitseva was fired, is also causing trouble below.

“I’m f—ing busy,’ she shouts to Scott. “The job I’m doing requires brain power unlike vacuuming.”

“She’s not a yacht chef,’ a frustrated Ferrier says. “I can see she’s getting too big for her boots.”

Image zoom Colin Macy-O’Toole and Hannah Ferrier Greg Endries/Bravo

Charter guests aren’t happy, either.

“I was expecting five star. This is not five star,” one says others complaining about the cold food and service.

All of the tension leads up to an appearance by one familiar face: Ben Robinson, the Below Deck chef who kicked off Below Deck Mediterranean when the spinoff premiered in 2016.

Though his face is never seen, the trailer shows a man walking the marina’s deck. Quickly thereafter, Robinson’s voice is heard — saying, “Hello lovelies.”

“F—,” Foster shouts, in frustration.

Below Deck: Mediterranean airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.