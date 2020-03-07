Below Deck Mediterranean's João Franco Is Engaged to Girlfriend Michelle Dicu: 'Happy Hearts'

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s João Franco is setting sail for the married life!

The reality star announced his engagement to girlfriend Michelle Dicu in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing photos following the proposal from their visit to his homeland in Zimbabwe.

In one shot, Franco and Dicu happily pose by Victoria Falls, while another shows the couple beaming as an engagement ring is seen on Dicu’s left hand.

“The most incredible feeling I have ever felt was when she said yes💕” Franco captioned the pictures. “I’ve never felt a happiness so true and I fall in love with her over and over again, every day. Here is to the rest of our lives by each other’s side.”

João Franco and Michelle Dicu

Franco capped off the sweet note with the hashtags “engaged” and “happy hearts.”

In the post, the lead deckhand-turned-bosun also shared a close-up of Dicu’s engagement ring, which appears to feature a round diamond surrounded by a halo setting on an infinity band.

Since the announcement, Bravo stars have been flooding the comments section with messages congratulating the happy couple.

Michelle Dicu's engagement ring

“Congrats brotha! Do me a favor and have the wedding in America so I can go lol,” Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bobby Giancola wrote.

“Congrats to you and @zbangia, “Below Deck star Ross Inia commented, tagging Dicu’s Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Franco’s castmate Colin Macy-O’Toole gushed, “Congrats buddy! I wish nothing but love and happiness to you both!!”

When a Twitter user suggested a “wedding special” with Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn acting as Franco and Dicu’s officiant, Yawn replied in a tweet, “Love this! #BelowDeckWed 🛳👮‍♀️❤.”