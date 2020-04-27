Below Deck Mediterranean: Captain Sandy Discovers Drugs on Board in Shocking Season 5 Trailer

Editor’s note: Please disable your browser’s ad-blocker to watch the video above.

Prepare for rough seas on season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the trailer for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming installment, airing this summer. And it looks like someone on board is in for a sobering wakeup call.

In a first for the franchise, Captain Sandy Yawn confronts a mysterious person, telling them, “It’s been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board.”

It’s unclear whether she’s speaking to one of her staffers or a charter guest, but the presence of illegal drugs in international waters undoubtedly puts Yawn in a scary position.

This year, the pressure’s especially high for Yawn. She’s captaining the largest boat in Below Deck history (an 184-foot mega yacht named “The Wellington”) around the beautiful island of Mallorca, Spain.

On board is a rarity in the yachting world, too — a female captain and two female heads of department. Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier, who leads the interior, returns, alongside season 2’s Malia White, back this year as boson to oversee the exterior crew.

“You’ve got a female boson, a female captain and a female chief stew,” White says to her all-male team of deckhands, Pete Hunziker (lead deckhand), Alex Radcliffe (deckhand) and Robert Westergaard (deckhand). “Respect that.”

Of course, that respect isn’t always there for White, as she combats sexist remarks from her coworkers — one of the many ways they challenge her position and test her patience this year.

Ferrier is getting her own pushback from her two stews, Lara Flumiani and Jessica More. “The more you piss me off, the less I will do,” Flumiani tells Ferrier during a heated sit-down. “Get your s— together and be nice.”

White and Ferrier also have their own rocky past they have to overcome. “Are we going to be all right?” Ferrier asks White, telling viewers, “I hope that history does not repeat itself.”

“You and me? I don’t think it needs to be how it was,” White says, hopefully.

That’s certainly not the case with Ferrier and Yawn, who are at each other’s throats once again.

“I could have fired you a long time, Hannah,” Yawn tells Ferrier. “I could have fired you last year, or the year before.”

Mumbles Ferrier under her breath; “I hate this f—ing job.”

Elsewhere this season, expect drama when new Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran finds himself battling unthinkable requests, romance blossoms between one deckhand and one stewardess, and former baseball star Johnny Damon returns for another charter.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 premieres on Bravo later this summer.