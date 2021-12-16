Below Deck Mediterranean Star Captain Mark Howard's Cause of Death Revealed

Mark Howard, who starred on the first season of Below Deck Mediterranean, died in October

Captain Mark Howard, who starred on season 1 of Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean, died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism, per a newly released medical examiner report obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the report, which was first published by E! News, the manner of Howard's death was listed as natural. He was 65.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Howard died on Oct. 27, though the news of his death did not break until a few days later, when his friend and costar Tiffany Copeland paid tribute to him on social media.

"RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around," tweeted Copeland, who served under Howard as 3rd stewardess aboard the Ionian Princess.

"I don't have many details at this time, but he passed away yesterday," she added in another tweet.

Captain Mark Howard Credit: bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," Bravo said in a statement at the time. "As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."

Per Howard's Bravo bio, he was born and raised on a lake in Michigan and was a yacht captain for nearly three decades. Howard also loved to fly helicopters and was known for his sound advice on dealing with charter guests: "The guest is always right."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Chastain Thinks Being 'Off the Grid' Has Led to Yachting Industry Being Behind the Times

In addition to Copeland, Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier also paid tribute to Howard on social media following his death.

"You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman," wrote Ferrier, who starred in the first five seasons of the show, adding, "You will be missed."

In 2019, Ferrier opened up about her relationship with Howard, telling Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, "Captain Mark and I, we send a message maybe once a year, just to touch base. I really like him."